CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Yung Miami Deletes All Content Off Instagram & Replaces It Promoting Twerk Classes

Source

City Girls

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

(AllHipHop Rumors) Caresha aka Yung Miami from the rap duo City Girls has basically wiped her entire page clean.

Her IG was filled with music, pictures, videos, and so much more-including any promotion of The City Girls.

The mom of two posted a few days ago that she would be hosting a twerking class, Twerking With Miami, with free food, liquor, and entry.

The duo hasn’t really been making much noise since Jt’s release. It looks like Miami wants to do her own thing and venture out to other business ventures. Good for her!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Twitter Instagram Photo
CAP SESSION GONE WRONG!!!
 2 days ago
02.01.20
12 items
Happy Birthday Kerry Washington! Here Are 12 Of…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
16 items
16 Times Black Men Proved They Can Wear…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Travis Barker ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross…
 3 days ago
01.31.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close