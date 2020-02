(AllHipHop News) Meek Mill has earned an award for his acting debut in the highly anticipated film, “Charm City Kings.”

“Charm City Kings” landed a special prize and was presented the award for a U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The movie, which was directed by Angel Manuel Soto, is based on the “12 O’Clock Boys” documentary.

