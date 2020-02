(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent allegedly punched French Montana last night in Miami at club E11LEVEN.

The pair have had an on-going beef that’s been occurring since last year.

Neither rapper can be seen in the video footage of the alleged incident, thanks to a crowd of burly security guards trying to deescalate the situation.

