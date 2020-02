(AllHipHop News) A new front has opened up in Damon Dash’s legal war with a lawyer he maintains has targeted him for “extortion.”

Lawyer Christopher Brown just smacked Dame with a $7.4 million libel lawsuit due to his constant attacks on social media.

Christopher Brown is asking a court for millions over a series of remarks Damon posted in January of 2019, labeling Brown and his client Josh Webber of being “con” men.

