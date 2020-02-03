EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer

Source

AllHipHop News) A lawyer for songwriters being sued with Juice WRLD over his hit song “Lucid Dreams” has revealed that there is no one handling the business affairs of the late rapper’s estate.

“They have recently learned that Mr. Higgins’s estate has not yet gone through the probate process, and that there presently is no authorized representative to handle the Estate’s affairs,” according to lawyer Mark C. Humphrey.

The lack of structure is affecting pop-punk band Yellowcard’s $15 million lawsuit against the deceased rapper.

Yellowcard sued Juice WRLD in October of 2019, alleging his breakthrough single took “melodic elements” of their song “Holly Wood Died” without permission.

