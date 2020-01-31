CLOSE
Angie Ange’s Motivation: Not Every Battle Needs Your Fight [VIDEO]

Every morning Angie Ange starts your morning off with her #MorningMotivation! Today’s message, “Not every battle needs to be your fight!” Watch the full video to get some motivation before the weekend!

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3071075" align="alignleft" width="889"] Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty[/caption] Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keys hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet. Take a look at all this slayage: ***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night. 

