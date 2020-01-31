CLOSE
Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious

As Beyonce has been sending orange Ivy Park boxes all over the country, Diddy got a rack but unfortunately, it was a huge fail.

A video of Diddy unveiling the bright orange rack surfaced on Twitter and ask the 50-year-old danced while going through the rack of clothes he quickly realized that the rack wasn’t for him.

Instead, the Ivy Park collection was meant for his twin girls, D’Lila and Jessie James. Diddy holding up a pair of miniature Ivy Park x ADIDAS track pants says with astonishment, “Is this box even for me?”

 

Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

