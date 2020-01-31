The flu is spreading at a rapid pace this season and many school districts are not taking chances.
More than a dozen school districts in Central Ohio have closed school for Friday and some for Monday citing the safety of their students, faculty and staff.
Here are a list of school closings in the area.
- Granville Christian Academy: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
- Caldwell EVSD: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
- Lucas Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
- The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
- Alexander Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
- Southern Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
- Chillicothe City School District: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
- Logan-Hocking School District: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
- Washington Court House City Schools: Closed Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
- Waverly City Schools: Closed Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
- Zane Trace Local Schools: Closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
- Huntington Local School District: Closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
In addition, these recommendations can help reduce the chances of having a flu outbreak in your school.
- Get vaccinated. The best way to prevent the flu is for you and your family to get a flu vaccine. …
- Wash your hands often. …
- Don’t share personal items. …
- Cover coughs and sneezes. …
- Disinfect surfaces. …
- Stay healthy.
Flu Scare Forces Several Ohio School Districts To Close was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
