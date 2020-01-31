Flu Scare Forces Several Ohio School Districts To Close

The flu is spreading at a rapid pace this season and many school districts are not taking chances.

More than a dozen school districts in Central Ohio have closed school for Friday and some for Monday citing the safety of their students, faculty and staff.

Here are a list of school closings in the area.

Granville Christian Academy: Closed Friday, Jan. 31

Caldwell EVSD: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined

Lucas Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined

The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined

Alexander Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31

Southern Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3

Chillicothe City School District: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3

Logan-Hocking School District: Closed Friday, Jan. 31

Washington Court House City Schools: Closed Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31

Waverly City Schools: Closed Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3

Zane Trace Local Schools: Closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31

Huntington Local School District: Closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31

In addition, these recommendations can help reduce the chances of having a flu outbreak in your school.

Get vaccinated. The best way to prevent the flu is for you and your family to get a flu vaccine. …

Wash your hands often. …

Don’t share personal items. …

Cover coughs and sneezes. …

Disinfect surfaces. …

Stay healthy.

