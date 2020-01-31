Rep. Ayanna Pressley Debuts Her Beautiful Bald Crown On Capitol Hill For The First Time

Just a few weeks after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her bald head and battle with alopecia in a moving interview with The Root, she has finally debuted her crown on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday (Jan. 29), the freshman Congresswoman from Massachusetts took to the House floor, wigless may we remind you, to introduce the Comprehensive Credit Act, a bill aimed at protecting everyday Americans from the current “fundamentally flawed” credit reporting system that seems to be stacked against consumers.

“In this country, our credit reports are reputational, determining where you can live, where you can work and how much it will cost you to finance everything from a car to a college degree. But our credit reporting system is fundamentally flawed, rife with inequities and disparities that stifle the upward mobility of millions of hardworking Americans,” she said addressing her colleagues.

“I am proud to rise in support of my comprehensive Crediting Reporting Enhancement, Disclosure, and Transparency or the Comprehensive Credit Act, a critical package of reforms that will improve our fundamentally flawed credit reporting system.”

Adding moments later, “American families are finding themselves trapped in cycles of debt, simply for trying to afford basic needs like healthcare and education.”

Take a look at this powerful statement (and peep Pressley’s lush lashes and bold red lip:

According to Boston.com, the bill was passed in the house that same day, but it’s unknown how it will fare when the bill reaches the mostly-Republican Senate.

After walking off the floor, she tweeted a picture of the new alopecia Barbie with the caption, “Walking off the floor (w/my talented & dedicated leg team after my bill H.R. 3621 “The Comprehensive Credit Act of 2020” passed the House earlier today) like the lawmaking #alopecian I am. #changeisontheway #consumerprotection P.S. Ty for creating new hair loss #barbie, #Mattel“

Walking off the floor (w/my talented & dedicated leg team after my bill H.R. 3621 "The Comprehensive Credit Act of 2020" passed the House earlier today) like the lawmaking #alopecian I am. #changeisontheway #consumerprotection P.S. Ty for creating new hair loss #barbie, #Mattel pic.twitter.com/xV62a3U79x — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 30, 2020

As we previously reported, in a video published on Jan. 16, Pressley that due to her severe hair loss, admitted she felt humiliated, using wigs to cover up her severe hair loss.

“I hid in a bathroom stall. I felt naked, exposed, vulnerable. I felt embarrassed. I felt ashamed. I felt betrayed,” she told The Root.

Luckily, her journey has gotten better, she says, stressing that ” I’m making progress every day. And that’s why I’m doing this today.”

“It’s about self-agency. It’s about power. It’s about acceptance. It’s so interesting to me that right now on this journey, what I feel the most unlike myself is when I am wearing a wig. So I think that means I’m on my way.”

She jokes that she’s also given her wigs names after Michelle Obama and even “OG.”

There’s something incredibly empowering seeing Pressley open up and be so brave about what she is going through. Carry on sis, carry on!

RELATED NEWS:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely Reveals Her Bald Head For The First Time

Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo & Alopecia

We Are More Than Our Hair: Five Things Black Women Need To Know About Alopecia

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Debuts Her Beautiful Bald Crown On Capitol Hill For The First Time was originally published on hellobeautiful.com