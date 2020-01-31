Travis Barker ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross “Gimme Brain,” Tommy Gzz ft. Casanova “Hockey” & More | Daily Visuals 1.30.20

Aside from Aerosmith, Travis Barker is one of the few rock stars who gets love and shows love to Hip-Hop culture and for his latest video he gets some help from two of the rap games biggest stars.

For his latest visual to “Gimme Brain,” the Blink-182 drummer calls on the talents of Lil Wayne and Rick Ross to join him in an empty warehouse where he drums up a crazy beat for the top notch rappers to flow to.

Back in Brooklyn Tommy Gzz and Casanova link up to hang in the bodega and the block for their gritty clip to “Hockey.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, King Von, and more.

TRAVIS BARKER FT. LIL WAYNE & RICK ROSS – “GIMME BRAIN”

TOMMY GZZ FT. CASANOVA – “HOCKEY”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “GOAT TALK”

YELLA BEEZY FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “AY YA YA YA”

KING VON – “CRAZY STORY, PT. 3”

TAME IMPALA – “LOST IN YESTERDAY”

YAK GOTTI – “FIRST DAY OUT”

YUNG JAE FT. HEARTBREAKA – “MILLIONS”

