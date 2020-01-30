Lore’l was on hand at the 2020s Grammys for Bossip.com and she talked to some of your fave celebs. Stars including Gunna, Da Baby, Sweetie and Rick Ross were aked to finish the lyric for classics like “Big Poppa” and “Gin and Juice.”
Peep how YBN Cordae knew ALL the words to UCB’s “Sexy Lady” and how Gunna sang right along to Vanessa Carlton’s “1,000 Miles.”
Watch the exclusive Grammys coverage above.
Lore’l Gets Gunna, Da Baby, Saweetie & Rick Ross To Play ‘The Lyric Game’ During Grammys [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com