Cincinnati: Check Your Lottery Ticket!!!

If you live in Ohio make sure you check your lottery ticket, you could be 1 Million dollars richer. A winning lottery ticket was sold in Ohio.

The winning numbers for the $396.9 million jackpot are 9, 12, 15, 31, 60 and Powerball 2. The Powerplay was 2X.

The jackpot ticket was reportedly sold at a 7-Eleven store in Bonita Springs in southwest Florida.

The winner will have the option to take a cash payment of $274.6 million. It’s the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever.

