CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Check Your Lottery Ticket!!!

If you live in Ohio make sure you check your lottery ticket, you could be 1 Million dollars richer. A winning lottery ticket was sold in Ohio.

VIA: FOX19

The winning numbers for the $396.9 million jackpot are 9, 12, 15, 31, 60 and Powerball 2. The Powerplay was 2X.

The jackpot ticket was reportedly sold at a 7-Eleven store in Bonita Springs in southwest Florida.

The winner will have the option to take a cash payment of $274.6 million. It’s the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

Cincinnati: Check Your Lottery Ticket!!!  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
17 items
Triggered By Mozzarella Sticks, Pastor Troy Goes Full…
 21 hours ago
01.30.20
Pilot For ‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah…
 21 hours ago
01.30.20
Ceaser Is Getting His House In Order &…
 21 hours ago
01.30.20
Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2019,” Lil Baby “Catch…
 22 hours ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close