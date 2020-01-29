Actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross in the show Friends, recently proposed an “all-black” or “all-Asian” reboot of Friends. The internet was quick to call him out, and so is Billy Sorrells, because it already exists, it’s called Living Single!
Billy Sorrells also calls out all the other things white people like to take from us like Veganism, Lunchables, and the concept of minimalist lifestyle!
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His All-Black ‘Friends’ Idea
A Black Reboot Of Friends?! We Got That Already, It’s Called Living Single! [Video] was originally published on themorninghustle.com