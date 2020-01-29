CLOSE
#NewBooAlert: Does Draya Michele Has A New Boo??

Draya birthday party at Beauty & Essex

Draya Michele hasn’t wasted any time getting back into the dating scene. 

The Basketball Wives star recently split from NFL player, Orlando Scandrick and it looks like she has already moved on.

Michele was recently spotted out with NY Giants star, Corey Coleman.

Looks like #DrayaMichele had a good time last night.👀

Not a bad rebound right huh?

The two were first caught out earlier this month in NY at Tao and it seems like things are quickly heating up between the two. 

The reality TV star first announced her split to Scandrick via Instagram stating, “So if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it. We don’t care. I have been single the entire month of December.”

The pair first got together in 2013 and shares a 3-year-old son together named Jru. 

We’re not happy about Michele and Scandrick’s separation, but It’s great to see Draya living life and back in her element!

[caption id="attachment_3064532" align="aligncenter" width="684"] Source: E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line is inherently sexy. It’s designed by Rihanna for goodness sake. So when Draya shared a video on her social media wearing the “Baby Scalloped Lace Triangle Bralette” and matching bottoms (in sunflower) she naturally set the Internet ablaze. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpSh6-sMjz0&amp;feature=youtu.be Men and women alike have flocked to Twitter to express their adulation for Draya’s body while encouraging her to create a “Fans Only” account to which they can give all their money. Draya, who woke up to all the hoopla, dropped a tweet to set the record straight about ever having plastic surgery. According to the Mint Swim entrepreneur, she’s only had work on her breasts. https://twitter.com/drayamichele/status/1196521068552282114 Draya made it clear she didn’t know what the Internet was talking about, only to spark several responses, which led to her trending. https://twitter.com/drayamichele/status/1196289644586917889   Then she figured out what it was… https://twitter.com/drayamichele/status/1196291060877557761 Savage X Fenty is currently 65% off right, cop the lingerie look Draya wore, here.

 

