Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten Or Slept Since Kobe Bryant’s Death

The repercussions of Kobe Bryant’s death will be resonating throughout the world for a long time. One personal friend of the Black Mamba going through it is longtime ex-teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

The duo won three championships during their run as Los Angeles Lakers teammates. However, oftentimes their relationship was infamously strained.

However, in more recent times they had reconciled, with Shaq likening Kobe to a “brother.” The messages he shared on Twitter the day of Kobe’s death illustrated how deep a bond he had with the late star.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

During his The Big Podcast with Shaq podcast, the fellow NBA legend revealed he hadn’t eaten or slept since hearing his friend passed away.

“I’m not doing well. I’m sick,” said Shaq, whose sister, Ayesha Harrison, had just passed away late last year. “I’m just getting over the death of my sister. You guys told me the other day when I came in, I looked like I needed some rest. And I haven’t been sleeping after Ayesha’s death. It’s just not thinking about the good times but just the times when I could’ve said something or could’ve did something different, or could’ve loved her more or could’ve showed her more support. And the same thing hit when I found out this news.”

He added, “I haven’t eaten, I haven’t slept. I’m looking at all the tapes. I’m sick right now. And I know some idiot’s gonna bring up the relationship me and Kobe had. Our relationship was that of brothers. We’re brothers on this podcast, John, we argue all the time. But in real life, when I see you and your lovely wife, it’s all about respect.”

Shaq talked about his relationship with Kobe and their families, and wishes he had communicated more throughout their friendship.

Real talk. Also, we must big up Shaq mentioning his fav moment with Kobe was getting in the studio with him and DJ Clark Kent.

Get to the full podcast below.

Posted 20 hours ago

