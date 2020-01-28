CLOSE
Ohio Health Officials Investigating 2 Possible Coronavirus Cases

Miami university has two students who have been tested for the Coronavirus according to the Center for Disease Control, results are expected back by the end of the week. Health officials did say that the two student did in fact travel to China, and returned.

Both of these students ARE NOT severely ill,  are in isolation so whatever illness they do have will not spread.

So is there a need to worry about an Immediate health risk, at Miami University. No as of now there is not!

Just In Case, some facts you should know about the Coronavirus.

Symptoms are similar to other respiratory viruses:

  • Fever (may not always be present)
  • Coughing
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Body aches
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea/vomiting
  • Runny nose

More than 2,700 cases in China and the death toll has surpassed 80. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold.

We will keep you up to date as we get more information.

Courtesy of 10tv

Ohio Health Officials Investigating 2 Possible Coronavirus Cases

