CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Justin Beiber Announces Tour with Ohio Stops

Justin Beiber Changes Tour

Source: AGE Live / AEG Live

 

CHANGES TOUR— PRESENTED BY T-MOBILEHITS THE ROAD IN NORTH AMERICA WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEHLANI & JADEN SMITH

 

AMERICAN EXPRESS PRE-SALE BEGINS JANUARY 30th

 

PUBLIC ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH

 

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, January 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 13th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Tickets can be purchased at all Ticketmaster locations

THE CHANGES TOUR DATES:

 

Date               City                             Venue                                               

 

May  14           Seattle, WA               CenturyLink Field

17           Portland, OR             Moda Center

19           Sacramento, CA       Golden 1 Center

22           Santa Clara, CA       Levi’s® Stadium

26           San Diego, CA          Pechanga Arena San Diego

29           Pasadena, CA          Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2             Las Vegas, NV         T-Mobile Arena

5             Glendale, AZ             State Farm Stadium

9             Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Smart Home Arena

13           Denver, CO               Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16           Lincoln, NE                Pinnacle Bank Arena

19           Chicago, IL                Soldier Field

21           Minneapolis, MN      Target Center

24           Milwaukee, WI           American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

27           Arlington, TX             AT&T Stadium

30           New Orleans, LA      Smoothie King Center

July  2             Houston, TX              NRG Stadium

6             Kansas City, MO      Sprint Center

8             Tulsa, OK*                 BOK Center

11           Nashville, TN            Nissan Stadium

13           St. Louis, MO            Enterprise Center

15           Little Rock, AR          Simmons Bank Arena

18           Atlanta, GA                Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21           Miami, FL                   AmericanAirlines Arena

25           Tampa, FL                 Raymond James Stadium

27           Columbia, SC           Colonial Life Arena

29           Greensboro, NC       Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1             Philadelphia, PA       Lincoln Financial Field

4             Pittsburgh, PA           PPG Paints Arena

6             University Park, PA  Bryce Jordan Center

8             Columbus, OH          Ohio Stadium

12           Louisville, KY            KFC Yum! Center

14           Cleveland, OH          FirstEnergy Stadium

16           Grand Rapids, MI     Van Andel Arena

18           Lexington, KY           Rupp Arena

21           Landover, MD           FedExField

24           Buffalo, NY                KeyBank Center

26           Albany, NY                Times Union Center

29           Detroit, MI                  Ford Field

Sept.   1           Ottawa, ON               Canadian Tire Centre

3             Québec City, QC      Videotron Centre

10           Toronto, ON              Rogers Centre

14           Montreal, QC            Bell Centre

17           Foxboro, MA             Gillette Stadium

26           E. Rutherford, NJ     MetLife Stadium

 

*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date

Justin Beiber Announces Tour with Ohio Stops  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
10 items
Billy Porter Snatches Edges with Shade Blocking Hat,…
 13 hours ago
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…
 14 hours ago
01.28.20
LeBron James Speaks On Kobe Bryant’s Death Via…
 21 hours ago
01.28.20
Tyla Yaweh ft. Wiz Khalifa “High Right Now,”…
 1 day ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close