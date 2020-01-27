CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Philadelphia’s Millionaire Omi In A Hellcat Speaks Up After FBI Raids His Home With Paris Nicole

YouTube celeb Omar Carrasquillo aka “Omi in a Hellcat” were raided by the FBI and all properties and assets were seized – totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

Known for going viral with his impressive car collection, the FBI seized nearly 30 vehicles.

With no charges of criminal activity, no illegal findings, the FBI is still “investigating” and waiting for something to come up without an explanation. Now, Omar and his attorney, Donte Mills are seeking justice, filing federal Rule 41 and actively pursuing the return of property and belongings.

Watch his interview with Paris Nicole to get full story:

Philadelphia’s Millionaire Omi In A Hellcat Speaks Up After FBI Raids His Home With Paris Nicole  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
10 items
Billy Porter Snatches Edges with Shade Blocking Hat,…
 5 hours ago
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…
 6 hours ago
01.28.20
LeBron James Speaks On Kobe Bryant’s Death Via…
 13 hours ago
01.28.20
Tyla Yaweh ft. Wiz Khalifa “High Right Now,”…
 17 hours ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close