CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Teen Charged in Friends Shooting Death

African teenager.

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

A teenage boy is being charged with reckless homicide, after shooting his friend with a 9mm.

According to 10tv, a 15 yr old point the 9mm with a laser equipped to it at his friend to distract him from playing the video game, he then pulled the trigger. The other 15 yr old was pronounce dead, he was a freshman attended Watkins Memorial High School.

The young teens will not be identified because they are minors, and the shooter will be facing charges in juvenile court.

In a post on Facebook, the district’s superintendent called the student’s death a “tragic accident.”Police said in the complaint that the pair “regularly mess around with guns and pull the trigger.”

Too often do incidents like these happens. KIDS stop playing with GUNS they do and will KILL!

Courtesy of 10tv, and the Licking County Police department.

African American Cultural Festival

African-American Cultural Festival 2018

25 photos Launch gallery

African-American Cultural Festival 2018

Continue reading African-American Cultural Festival 2018

African-American Cultural Festival 2018

 

Ohio Teen Charged in Friends Shooting Death  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
Billy Porter Snatches Edges with Shade Blocking Hat,…
 5 hours ago
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…
 6 hours ago
01.28.20
LeBron James Speaks On Kobe Bryant’s Death Via…
 13 hours ago
01.28.20
Tyla Yaweh ft. Wiz Khalifa “High Right Now,”…
 17 hours ago
01.28.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close