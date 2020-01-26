CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

50 Cent Tells Tariq To “Get The Strap” Following Death Threats!

50 Cent Hosts Yuriorkis Gamboa Open Media Workout

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

50 is known for telling someone he’s about to “get the strap” and has even passed down this bit of advice to his Power co-star.

After Michael Rainey Jr. also known as Tariq on Power spilled the beans about how his DM’s are going up with the hate comments and 326 death threats, 50 knew he couldn’t let his little homie go out like that.

“Yall better stop threatening, the young bull, I told him get the strap,” the Power executive producer tweeted to his 11 million followers.

Read more here

50cent

@50cent

😠Y’all better stop threatening, the young bull 🤔I told him get the strap.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 8 hours ago
01.26.20
16 items
RIP: Kobe Bryant & Gianna Maria Onore Bryant
 10 hours ago
01.26.20
2 itemsCelebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Have…
 12 hours ago
01.26.20
The ‘Zola’ Movie Premiered At Sundance, It Sounds…
 13 hours ago
01.26.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close