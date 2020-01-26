50 Cent Tells Tariq To “Get The Strap” Following Death Threats!

50 is known for telling someone he’s about to “get the strap” and has even passed down this bit of advice to his Power co-star.

After Michael Rainey Jr. also known as Tariq on Power spilled the beans about how his DM’s are going up with the hate comments and 326 death threats, 50 knew he couldn’t let his little homie go out like that.

“Yall better stop threatening, the young bull, I told him get the strap,” the Power executive producer tweeted to his 11 million followers.

