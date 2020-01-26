CLOSE
Documentary On Russell Simmons Rape Allegations Debuts At Sundance

AOL Build Speakers Series - Russell Simmons, 'The Happy Vegan'

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

The filmmakers behind “On the Record” thanked Sundance for “standing strong and never blinking” after Oprah Winfrey backed out as an executive producer.

PARK CITY, Utah — Outside the Sundance Film Festival premiere of “On the Record,” the documentary about women who have accused the hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct, a truck flashed an electronic sign in support of survivors: “Hold sexual abusers accountable.” Inside, the directors were thanking the festival for its support after Oprah Winfrey backed out as an executive producer.

Simmons has denied the accusations, and Winfrey has said creative differences with the directors led to her withdrawal. But she acknowledged this month that the Def Jam founder had tried to get her to abandon the project: “He did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me.”

At the film’s premiere on Saturday, its two directors, Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, seemed to refer to the controversy when Ziering told the crowd, “Thanks to Sundance for standing strong and never blinking.” She added, “These are difficult times. It’s important to stand up for truth, justice and moral authority.”

Read more here 

