Robbery Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Columbus Police

A man who was shot Saturday morning while trying to rob a Bob Evans near the Ohio State University campus by Columbus police has died according to 10TV.com.

Police say the suspect entered the restaurant wearing a hockey-style mask and was armed with a gun. He went to the back and demanded money from a manager.

According to police,  the suspect appeared upset that the manager could not open the safe and began hitting him in the head while the restaurant was filled with customers.

The suspect, who police believe could possibly be a former employee, then ran out the back door and was confronted by a police officer. Police say the officer fired “multiple shots” at the suspect and he fell to the ground.

The suspect was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9 a.m.

The officer who shot the suspect was not hurt.

