Awkward Timing: Lena Waithe Splits With Wife After Recently Praising Her Marriage

On Thursday, actress and creator Lena Waithe announced that she was splitting with her wife Alana Mayo. Their reps releases a joint statement to E! News saying, “After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.”

The seperation came as such a shock because just two months ago, Waithe announced that they had secretly married. The Emmy-winning writer went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in November and she told Ellen that she and Mayo tied the knot in a private ceremony at a San Francisco courthouse. “We didn’t make any announcements,” Lena said at the time. “We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of [late gay rights activist and politician] Harvey Milk‘s bust.”

The split also was a shock because various rumors started swirling that the marriage ended because of Waithe’s alleged infidelity. Waithe hasn’t responded to these accusations but folks immediately took the news and ran with it.

All of this happened literally days after Waithe’s interview with i-D magazine was published as part of their Rihannazine series. With the series, Rihanna helped curate a group of game-changing women who were asked specific questions. When Waithe was asked about her biggest personal achievement, she responded:

“My biggest personal success, I think, was getting married. That was something I had been preparing for my whole life. I didn’t realise that was what I was doing, but I think getting to the place where my wife and I were prepared, and ready, and excited about really joining our lives together as one, was something that didn’t come easy, and was not a fairytale or a movie. It took work, it took patience, it took unconditional love.”

Well it seems like she wasn’t lying about the relationship not being a fairytale.

Hopefully, the split was for the best.

Awkward Timing: Lena Waithe Splits With Wife After Recently Praising Her Marriage was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: