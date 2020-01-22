Is It Possible To Get Another Rich Gang Collaboration?

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug used to be a powerful team, yet things went left and the two haven’t been connected together since. RHQ showed up on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast and talked about the potential outcomes of them jumping on a track together once more. He emphasized that he’s available to the thought yet they need closure first. “Like before we get to songs or anything, I just wanna see what bro mentally like because to this day, we still ain’t have no conversation,” he explained. “It was more like people around us talkin’ more than me and bro sittin’ down and having that conversation.”

At the point when asked information about what prompted their split, Rich Homie Quan summed it down to personalities and their influences around them.

We don’t know whether Young Thug shares these same feelings since he freely said he’s not keen on reviving. This is apparently an aftereffect of Quan saying his compadre is with the “gay sh*t.” Thugger’s executive said their beef is “more profound than rap.” Either way, we trust it very well may be settled calmly.

