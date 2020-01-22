Cam Newton Demands DNA Test In Custody Battle With Ex Kia Proctor

CLOSE
After a nasty split with his ex, Kia Proctor, Cam Newton is fighting in court for custody rights.

The Carolina Panthers player is reportedly requesting a DNA test to prove he is the father of his four kids with Kia Proctor.

They have reportedly been fighting in court for six months, and are still going.

Cam is suing Kia for paternity, joint custody, and visitation.

Cameron Newton posted this picture with his child on Instagram:

 

 

