Future Demands Alleged Baby Mama Take Mental Exam As He ‘Fears For His Safety

Rapper Future is fighting back against his alleged baby mama, Eliza Reign who he believes poses a risk to him.

According to The Blast, court documents show that Future is asking a judge to order his alleged baby mama to undergo a “psychological and mental health evaluation of petitioner Eliza Seraphin. ”

He claims that Eliza is tarnishing his name on social media and believes that she has a mental disorder. In addition, he adds that Eliza has an alleged history of violence and assault arrests.

In the documents, he does not confirm that he is the father of Eliza’s daughter, Reign. Future does say that Eliza maliciously plotted to get pregnant by a rich man and wants to publicly embarrass him.

The rapper wasn’t the court to evaluate Eliza’s mental health and to determine whether she is fit enough to be a mother.