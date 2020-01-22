CLOSE
DaBaby Explains Footage Of Him Pushing Hotel Worker, Says He Secretly Recorded A Video Of Him & His Daughter

 

After security footage was released, DaBaby was seen assaulting a hotel worker at the hotel he and his daughter were staying in.

DaBaby claims this is an assassination on his character, and posts an Instagram post with an explanation of the event. His explanation is that the hotel worker asked for a photo, but DaBaby refused because it would compromise his and his daughter’s safety. After he walked away, he spotted the hotel worker continuing to record him and his daughter at the hotel.

DaBaby decided to get physical and push the worker because of the disrespect of his privacy.

