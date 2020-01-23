CLOSE
Everyone gets an Ivy Park Closet from Beyonce. It’s well-documented that Queen Bey is VERY petty by apparently not sending Kim Kardashian the now-iconic Ivy Park promo box after sending everyone else one. It’s actually not a big shocker to anyone. Now, to be fair, Kimmy’s box could still be in the mail. Although we are pretty sure she’s the only A-lister not to post an unboxing video on social media much to the petty glee of Messy Twitter.

Beyonce Sends Everybody An Ivy Park Closet Except Kim Kardashian  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

