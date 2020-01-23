3 suspects robbed gas station on Winton Road at gunpoint

Three thieves robbed a Mobile Gas Station at gunpoint around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Springfield Township police.

The video, released by police Wednesday, shows the suspects enter the gas station on Winton Road in Springfield Township carrying guns. They point them at the cashier, who immediately puts his hands in the air.

While two of the robbers work to empty the drawer, a third disappears off-camera, though he is seen stealing cigarettes on his way out of the store.

Now, police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspects in the video.

A suspect in the Wednesday robbery of the UDF on Clifton Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police tell FOX19 NOW the robbery appears to be connected to a robbery that occurred at the UDF on Clifton Avenue at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A suspect in this picture from that robbery (left) wears the same large fur jacket as the suspect in the video.

