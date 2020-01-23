Please be careful at people knocking at your door looking for donations.

Via FOX19 A woman in Mt. Adams is reportedly going around saying she’s a UC student and asking for donations. The problem? She might not be a UC student after all. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Mt. Adams, that a woman came knocking on the victim’s door.“ And I went to the door, and I opened it up,” the victim, who preferred to remain anonymous, explained.

Cincinnati: Woman Conned Out Of Money By Someone Claiming To Be A UC Student was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted January 23, 2020

