Cincinnati: Woman Conned Out Of Money By Someone Claiming To Be A UC Student

Please be careful at people knocking at your door looking for donations.

A woman in Mt. Adams is reportedly going around saying she’s a UC student and asking for donations. The problem? She might not be a UC student after all. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Mt. Adams, that a woman came knocking on the victim’s door.“ And I went to the door, and I opened it up,” the victim, who preferred to remain anonymous, explained.

