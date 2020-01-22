Orlando Brown Says Nick Cannon Engaged In Oral Sex With Him

Orlando Brown has made a shocking claim on WorldStarHipHop regarding Nick Cannon.

From Complex:

“Fine, you want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know? Okay, fine. Nick, I let you suck my dick,” Brown said. “I let Nick suck my dick… Everybody knows you did it as a female. But, Nick you sucked my dick. Nick been sucking dick.”

It is not known what prompted Brown to drop this claim against Cannon, nor is there proof as to whether or not the situation is actually or true or made up.

This comes as Cannon is in the middle of his own feud with Eminem, and Brown making claims against his ‘That’s So Raven’ co-star Raven-Symoné, saying they were “in a sexual relationship.”

Brown has had a lot of issues involving drugs and arrests, leading to speculation of substance abuse.

