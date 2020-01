Antonio Brown Has Reportedly Locked Himself in His House Amid Battery Investigation

The ongoing escapades of former Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown have taken another sharp right turn, placing him in more hot water with the law, after his personal trainer Glen Holt was arrested for battery in the assault of a moving truck driver. Brown was also implicated in the event, and has reportedly walled himself off from society as the investigation continues.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time First Team All-Pro, doesn’t seem willing to cooperate with police in this investigation, as he has boarded himself in his Hollywood, Fla. home.

Brown was not charged in connection with Holt’s battery, but he was named as a suspect. On Tuesday, police tried to contact Brown several times, but they didn’t receive a response.