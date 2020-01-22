Are You Cincy’s Cutest Couple? Win 1K and More!

We’re looking for Cincy’s cutest couple is that you and your boo?! If so, post a picture of you and your bae on Instagram, tag us @WizNationcincy along with the hashtag #Cincyscutestcouple for your chance to win a $1000 Visa gift card courtesy of Blumhouses Fantasy Island and a pair of tickets to the festival of laughs comedy show February 29th at Heritage Bank Center!

Follow The WIZ on Instagram Here

The Latest: