Are You Cincy’s Cutest Couple? Win 1K and More!

Cincinnati's Cutest Couple

We’re looking for Cincy’s cutest couple is that you and your boo?!  If so, post a picture of you and your bae on Instagram, tag us @WizNationcincy  along with the hashtag #Cincyscutestcouple for your chance to win a $1000 Visa gift card courtesy of Blumhouses Fantasy Island and a pair of tickets to the festival of laughs comedy show February 29th at Heritage Bank Center!

Photos
