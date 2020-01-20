Ohio Woman Escapes Custody At Jackson County Sheriff’s Office!

Over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had their hands full after an inmate escaped!

The chaos ensued Saturday, when a woman, identified as 33-year-old Brittany D. Thompson, managed to escape confinement at the Jackson County facilities. According to reports, she was taken into custody Saturday at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on drug trafficking and failure to appear charges. Somehow the savvy criminal was able to break free from her restraints and she ran out the front door of the sheriff’s office on Portsmouth Street!

Eventually, after her great escape, Thompson was captured in Pike County some time Sunday afternoon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says more information regarding the incident will be released.

