Cincinnati: Cold Weather Coming To The Tri-State This Weekend

Get ready this weekend it’s supposed to be a wintry mix coming to the Tri-State… So make sure you bundle Up and drive careful. The low will fall to 32 degrees. What The Fasho

Via FOX19

Some parts of the Tri-State are expected to see a wintry mix of rain, snow and even some ice Friday night.

Temperatures are in the low 20s early Friday. Most of the day will be dry as thermometers rise into the mid-30s.

