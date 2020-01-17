Eminem Drops Surprise Album & Faces Backlash For Song Lyrics

On Thursday night, music lovers and Eminem fans were gifted with the rapper’s 11th album, Music to be Murdered by. In a tweet with the album artwork, Eminem said, “It’s your funeral…#MusicToBeMurderedBy out now.”

The Detroit native modeled his cover art after an Alfred Hitchcock album of the same name. He also features a track titled “Alfred” that has a clip of Hitchcock speaking. Eminem has several features on the album from new and veteran artist including: Ed Sheeran, Royce Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, Young M.A, Anderson .Paak and the late Juice WRLD.

See Also: Eminem Challenges Comedian & Slim Shady Impersonator Chris D’Elia to Rap Battle

As with much of his work, Eminem quickly stirred up conversation due to a bar that referenced the bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert in 2017. He stated,”But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

See Also: Eminem Says He’d Rather Quit Rapping Than Use Ghostwriters

Eminem has never been one to hold back. The album is available on several streaming platforms. Find out more here.

15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 1. Eminem with the flaps rolled up. Source: 1 of 15 2. Eminem repping his D12 crew. Orange durag on deck. Source: 2 of 15 3. You know Em was rocking his durag while at the BET Awards in 2006. Source: 3 of 15 4. Eminem – fitted hat = Eminem with just a durag. Source: 4 of 15 5. Eminem in the “Sing For the Moment” video. Source: 5 of 15 6. Eminem when he was packing the pounds. Source: 6 of 15 7. The durag + sleeveless white tee was never a good look, B. Source: 7 of 15 8. Eminem thinks hard and long in his durag. Source: 8 of 15 9. Leather vests were also never a good look. Source: 9 of 15 10. Em with the classic all-black durag. Source: 10 of 15 11. Look how cool he looks. Source: 11 of 15 12. Eminem wore a durag. To the Grammys. Source: 12 of 15 13. Nowadays, Em doesn’t rock the durag like he used to. Source: 13 of 15 14. Eminem’s durags come in various color. Source: 14 of 15 15. Let us never forget the durag-wearing Eminem. Source: 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS) 15 Throwback Pictures Of Eminem Wearing Durags (PHOTOS)

Eminem Drops Surprise Album & Faces Backlash For Song Lyrics was originally published on hot963.com