Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody [Video]

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman made headlines last month after the pair were connected to President Donald Trump‘s Ukraine scandal, this after evidence suggested the pair worked to undermine Trump’s political rivals. In a complete break with Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani, Parnas gave up a series of details, some of which were corroborated by evidence, that implicates President Trump in the scandal.

Parnas, 47, was hired by Giuliani as a “fixer” and along with Fruman was charged by the former New York mayor to dig up information on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden and examine the legalities of their ties to Ukraine. This past Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee presented more impeachment inquiry evidence, documents that Parnas provided.

Among the evidence are personal notes from Parnas and text messages, all that connect to Giuliani working on behalf of President Trump in order to get Ukraine officials to bend to Trump’s will in gathering intel on the Bidens. It appears that Parnas was the bridge between the White House and Ukraine and was attempting to get Ukrainian officials to publicly state it was investigated Joe Biden, a frontrunner in the Democratic Party primary race.

The Parnas documents shifted the tide of the allegations faced by Trump that he was conspiring to work with a foreign power for political gain. To double down on the claims and to explain more of what he knew, Parnas was a guest Wednesday night (Jan. 15) on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show and he made several claims that seemingly connect, although it should be reported that Parnas is by no means an innocent party.

Although Trump claimed he never met Parnas or Furman, photos suggested otherwise and Parnas added weight to that connection.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” Parnas said. “He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president.”

Parnas also added that his work in Ukraine was centered on gathering information on Joe and Hunter Biden and their connection to a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings.

“It was all about Burisma, all about Biden, about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” Parnas added. He also said that Ukraine was aware that he was acting on behalf of Trump in some capacity, a claim that Giuliani has shot down. Parnas also said that Attorney General Bill Barr was also in the know, despite the AG’s claim he was not involved.

The Parnas interview was the first of a promised two-part event.

