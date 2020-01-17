Drake Reveals Thank You Letter From Obamas

Drake posted a thank you letter on his Instagram story from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama.

The letter was in response to Drake wishing daughter Sasha a happy birthday for her 16th birthday back in 2017.

The thank you letter, dated June 7, 2017, read, we wanted to thank you for taking the time to send Sasha your best wishes at her sweet sixteen. We hope you know how happy we were to have your message included as part of the celebration.