Damon “Dame” Dash Suing We TV Over Allowing Son To Drink Liquor

Damon “Dame” Dash has launched a lawsuit against the We TV network because he claims they allowed his son, Damon “Boogie” Dash to drink alcohol on the Growing Up Hip Hop show to help increase ratings. The former Roc-A-Fella executive says that We TV verbally agreed to not give Boogie Dash alcohol but says the network pushed it on the younger Dash anyway.

TMZ reports that Dash, 48, filed paperwork alleging that We TV fed his 29-year-old son booze in an effort to jazz up the show. The outlet says that the family suffered emotional distress because of the network giving Boogie access to drinks. Dash also says We TV also owes him money for work he performed for Growing Up Hip Hop.

Dash shared in the filings that there is a court order to direct any money earned from We TV to his creditors, but says We TV is actually keeping the cash away from him for unknown reasons. In the papers, Dash wants whatever owed monies to go to his company, Poppington.

Since late last year, Dash has been embroiled in a number of financial struggles, including being unable to pay a $2,400 debt last November. He also owes back child support in the hundreds of thousands. The women seeking the back support, Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales, are looking to take what’s owed to them from the $5 million settlement between director Lee Daniels and Dash. Roy and Morales launched a lawsuit last year to obtain the owed child support payments.

Posted 8 hours ago

