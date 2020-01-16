Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr.’s Arrest For Slapping Cop’s Ass In The Superdome

Odell Beckham Jr. can’t win for losing. It seems the star NFL wide receiver’s antics while celebrating his old college team LSU’s national championship win over Clemson has led to a warrant for his arrest.

NOLA.com reports that on Thursday morning (Jan. 16), New Orleans police obtained an arrest warrant for Beckham Jr., accusing of simple battery for his interaction with a police officer at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night (Jan. 13).

The authorities referenced a video where Beckham is seen slapping a male police officer on the buttocks. In the clip, the officer is seen talking to LSU right guard Damien Lewis, seemingly checking to see if he has any contraband—smoking a cigar. Never mind that Lewis is still in his uniform. Reportedly, cops initially said anyone caught smoking would be arrested, but another cop later said that would not be the case.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

Anyway, back to the video…Beckham is then seen playfully (maybe, probably drunkenly) slapping the officer on the butt. Shockingly (sarcasm), the officer didn’t pull out his weapon and attempt to arrest Beckham, who continued to make light of the situation.

Joking in such a way with a cop is a bad idea, especially in Louisiana. And clearly it doesn’t matter if you’re an NFL player. Beckham has now surely figured this out.

Reportedly, the New Orleans PD sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, which the judge declined. However, a new warrant was drafted for a simple battery charge and was given the green light. If convicted, Beckham could get up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000.

You can see the video above. Really?

