A Cincinnati man named Toreono Hill was arrested after his DNA was found on a beer can What The Fasho!!!
Via Fox19
How did police catch him? It came down to a beer can.
Court documents allege the 40-year-old Hill was caught on surveillance video throwing a beer can in front of the Laborers International Union Building before breaking in.
Bad news for Hill—a Cincinnati police officer noticed. The beer can was retrieved, and a DNA sample was collected from it.
Cincinnati: Thief Arrested After His DNA Was Found From A Beer Can was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: