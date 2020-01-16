Cincinnati: Thief Arrested After His DNA Was Found From A Beer Can

A Cincinnati man named Toreono Hill was arrested after his DNA was found on a beer can What The Fasho!!!

Via Fox19

How did police catch him? It came down to a beer can.

Court documents allege the 40-year-old Hill was caught on surveillance video throwing a beer can in front of the Laborers International Union Building before breaking in.

Bad news for Hill—a Cincinnati police officer noticed. The beer can was retrieved, and a DNA sample was collected from it.

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 2 hours ago

