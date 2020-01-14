Blackcellence Televised: The 2020 ‘Urban One Honors’ Celebrates Black Hollywood’s Best & Brightest 

It’s that time of year again to pay homage to some of the most talented Black artists in music, television and film. The annual Urban One Honors event will premiere on Monday, January 20 – the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday – at 8 P.M./7C on TV One.

Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor will co-host the show with legendary funnyman Chris Tucker to honor some of the best and brightest in the game. The ‘Honors’ will also be celebrating Radio One’s 40 year legacy, on top of airing REPRESENT: 40 YEARS OF NURTURING CHANGE WITH CATHY HUGHES, sponsored by Lexus, immediately preceding the show at 7 P.M. ET/6C.

Hosted by Hughes, the TV One special features in-depth one-on-one conversations with actor Billy Porter and activist Rev. Al Sharpton, highlighting their lasting impact on black culture. The special also includes commentary from Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins III, along with legendary Radio One personalities Rickey Smiley, Russ Parr, Donnie Simpson and more sharing the impact that working at Radio One had on their careers.

This year’s event will honor some of our fave stars including Missy Elliott (Music Innovation Honor), Jamie Foxx (Entertainment Icon Honor), Chance the Rapper (Represent Change Honor) and “Pose” star Ryan Jamaal Swain (Represent Pride Honor). Veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone will be taking home the Lifetime Achievement Honor. Lil’ Kim, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx, Aaron Walton, Billy Porter, and Clarence Avant are among the show’s presenters.

The performances will be lit too! Vocal legend Brandy is set to hit the stage, as well as Wale, Jac Ross, Pastor Charles Jenkins, along with a special musical tribute to the late, two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, James Ingram, by Ne-Yo, Eric Benét, Chanté Moore and Al B. Sure. You can also catch special appearances by Tom Joyner, entrepreneur and Ray J, Da Brat and Reach Media/Radio One personalities Willie Moore, Jr. and Dyana Williams.

Ford Motor Company serves as Presenting Sponsor of the event and will present a special backstage pass segment hosted by TV Personality Tai Beauchamp, featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. Ford also sponsored the Entertainment Icon Award.

You don’t want to miss this! January 20 – the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday – at 8 P.M./7C on TV One.

IMAGES: Mike James, Brian Stukes, Patricia McDougal and Earl Gibson for Urban One, Inc

Blackcellence Televised: The 2020 ‘Urban One Honors’ Celebrates Black Hollywood’s Best & Brightest was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted 19 hours ago

