CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Cardi B Excited Over IVY Park Collection Beyonce Gifted Her

As Beyonce readies for her ADIDAS x IVY Park collection to be released, she sent Cardi B an advanced gift ahead of the official debut.

Cardi released a video on Instagram showing off the closet of clothes she received from Queen B.

“I’m so excited, I’m so special,” Cardi squealed as she opened the bright orange rack of clothing. The IVY Park x ADIDAS collection will be released this Saturday, January 18th at select retailers and at Adidas.com.

Cardi B Excited Over IVY Park Collection Beyonce Gifted Her  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 5 hours ago
01.15.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion For Home Confinement Out…
 6 hours ago
01.15.20
16 items
Rapper Who Did Bid For Tax Evasion Endorses…
 16 hours ago
01.15.20
Rich The Kid ft. Quavo “That’s Tuff,” Young…
 19 hours ago
01.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close