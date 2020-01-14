Cardi B Excited Over IVY Park Collection Beyonce Gifted Her

As Beyonce readies for her ADIDAS x IVY Park collection to be released, she sent Cardi B an advanced gift ahead of the official debut.

Cardi released a video on Instagram showing off the closet of clothes she received from Queen B.

“I’m so excited, I’m so special,” Cardi squealed as she opened the bright orange rack of clothing. The IVY Park x ADIDAS collection will be released this Saturday, January 18th at select retailers and at Adidas.com.