Lil Wayne Partners With ESPN For College Football Inspired Song [Video]

As one of the most influential names in Rap music Lil Wayne continues to defy the genre with his star power. He has linked up with the world’s largest sports news network for a new track.

As spotted on Hip Hop N More the “Let The Beat Build” rapper has partnered with ESPN in an effort to further hype up the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The song in question “Playoff” finds Weezy in his sonic comfort zone as he raps with Auto-Tune pitch alteration. His newest Young Money Records signee Poppy also joins him for the second verse.

TuneChi’s bars fall right in line with the song’s motivational intentions. “Ball like the playoffs, get down or lay down / Lay down and stay down / Can’t take a play off, can’t take a day off / Working my A’ off” he spits. This effort further channels his New Orleans DNA with live instrumentation from Corey Henry and Treme Funktet. Additionally the video was filmed at a traditional juke joint.

This is not the first time Carter has collaborated with ESPN. He has been a frequent guest on their hit talk show First Take and has lent his talents to several NFL related segments as he is a noted Green Bay Packers megafan. You can see the video below.

January 14, 2020

