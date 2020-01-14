Apryl Jones and Lil’ Fizz Call It Quits, Omarion Responds

Omarion may be the king of being unbothered, but after the mother of his children and former band mate called it quits—he’s ready to reveal just why he refused to respond to the news.

During an interview with Claudia Jordan for Out Loud, Apryl Jones confirmed that she and Lil’ Fizz have officially broken up, citing that focusing on the kids is their priority as the reasoning.

”Drew is a great man. His focus is on Kam, my focus is on my kids. And we are where we are. And I kinda want to leave it there…”

Although she was tight lipped about the reason behind the split from Fizz, Apryl did offer the reason why she and Fizz became an item in the first place—he was there for her.

”I don’t live my life for people, so I don’t care what people have to say,” Apryl said. “But I do have to say that there is a lot of information that people don’t know. There was a lot left off of Love & Hip-Hop, even more so now because I haven’t been on but that’s 15 years right there. I have known Drew for so long and I have to say that if it wasn’t for him being there for me when I was going through difficult things like being a mother and life, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Despite being single, one thing that Apryl is finally able to receive is closure in her relationship with Omarion. During an interview with Madame Noire, Omarion finally reveals what caused him and Apryl to go their separate ways after she gave birth to his daughter—an answer Apryl stated was much needed for her to finally move on.

During the interview, Omarion states that it was a shift in energy and growth that drove his decision to end his longterm relationship with Apryl.

“[When Apryl and I broke up], I was asking myself a lot of questions,”Omarion revealed. “I just had kids. I was like, why am I doing this? I needed a moment to be able to just recalibrate and refocus and really think about what I wanted to do. I would really attribute her not understanding to lack of communication and upbringing. I was raised a little bit different than she was raised and I think that is really, at the end of the day, always a thing in relationships. It’s just miscommunication and different love languages. So that’s what I would really attribute it to. People grow and some people grow out of each other. I would say that is, from my perspective, truly is what happened.”

In regards to how he remain unfazed by the union of Apryl and Fizz, Omarion states that his positive outlook on the situation was fueled by his love for their kids.

”The most important thing about understanding where I’m at is, I did a lot of self-reflecting. You have to know yourself well enough to know how far you would go. In my self-reflecting I realized that maybe I would take it too far,” Omarion continued. “Maybe I would go further and there would be certain consequences that wouldn’t just affect me, but it would affect my kids. Really, when you take a step back and you really know yourself, you’re able to make better decisions. So to be honest with you, I just did a lot of self-reflecting and I realized, a lot of situations and circumstances are really out of your control. The only power you have is the way that you react. In order to really get a grip on that, you almost have to go through all of the emotions. You have to go through the ups and downs to really be able to root yourself and focus on what’s important. So I just made the decision to be respectful to my kids and to be respectful to myself because it’s like, everybody is like, ‘I would respond like this,’ or I would respond like that, but what happens after that? And then also, it’s like, what am I here for? Am I here for that? No. I’m here for my kids. Truly.”

Check out Apryl’s interview below and read Omarion’s interview in its entirety here.

Apryl Jones and Lil’ Fizz Call It Quits, Omarion Responds was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: tffhthewriter Posted January 14, 2020

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: