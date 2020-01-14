CLOSE
Cincinnati ranked as one of the top cities for bed bugs

Orkin released their 2020 top 50 bed bug cities list, and this year, Cincinnati ranked in the top 10.

The list is based on the number of new bed bug treatments Orkin performed in each metro area from Dec. 1, 2018, through Nov. 30, 2019.

Cincinnati was ranked No. 8 and moved down one spot from 2018 to 2019.

Columbus came in at No. 5 and Indianapolis at No. 9.

The top city for bed bugs was Washington, D.C.

According to Orkin, the key to preventing a bed bug infestation is early detection.

Tell-tale signs of a bed bug introduction could include small black spots indicating bed bug feces or nymph bed bugs in places such as mattress seams, bed frames, and furniture.

