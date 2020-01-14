CLOSE
Cincinnati: Man Arrested After Shooting At The Cops In North College Hill

Not sure what this man was thinking of shooting at the cops in North College Hill?  Now he’s in Police Custody.

Via Fox19

Steven Phifer, 38, who police say they believe is the suspect who fired the shots, is currently being held on a parole violation for a 2018 weapons charge.

Steven Phifer (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)Officer Lauren Shepherd was in the 1800 block of Dallas Avenue about 10 a. m. when police said she heard a gunshot inside a house.

