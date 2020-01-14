CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Former Bengal Chad Johnson Trying out for XFL as Kicker

Celebrities Visit Build - September 4, 2018

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

 

Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson announced via social media that he is trying out for the XFL.

Johnson’s last stint on the green was with the NFL in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI with the New England Patriots.  Johnson’s NFL career began in 2001 with the Cincinnati Bengals where he played until 2010. Johnson will tryout for a kicker position on Monday in Houston where players have already started practicing for the season.  If Johnson is picked, he will be the highest-profile player in the league.  Johnsons is 42-years-old.  The XFL 2020 season kicks off February 8th.

Famous Ohioans

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

source

The Latest:

 

Former Bengal Chad Johnson Trying out for XFL as Kicker  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Timz N Hoodz: The 25th Anniversary Of Smif-N-Wessun’s…
 20 hours ago
01.14.20
Kendrick Lamar’s Next LP Rumored To Have Rock…
 22 hours ago
01.14.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 23 hours ago
01.14.20
A New Documentary Will Explore Richard Pryor’s Life…
 23 hours ago
01.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close