Former Bengal Chad Johnson Trying out for XFL as Kicker

Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson announced via social media that he is trying out for the XFL.
Johnson’s last stint on the green was with the NFL in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI with the New England Patriots. Johnson’s NFL career began in 2001 with the Cincinnati Bengals where he played until 2010. Johnson will tryout for a kicker position on Monday in Houston where players have already started practicing for the season. If Johnson is picked, he will be the highest-profile player in the league. Johnsons is 42-years-old. The XFL 2020 season kicks off February 8th.
