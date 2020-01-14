CLOSE
Lori Harvey May Have A Future in Prison After Being Charged For Hit And Run

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Oop! Meek Mill is not the only one who has Lori Harvey on his wish list because the feds seem to be closing in on Harvey as well.

The 23-year-old was recently charged with two misdemeanors in a hit-and-run case that occurred last October.

Harvey, who is the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, was hit with one count of resisting, delaying and obstructing a peace officer as well as a count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

As you may recall, Harvey was arrested three months ago after crashing her G Wagon into a parked car in Beverly Hills.

During the time of the incident occurred, Harvey fleed the scene delaying police investigation.

Harvey has not commented on her recent charges.

The social media influencer recently celebrated her birthday with a lavish vacation to Jamacia with rumored boo and rapper, Future.

We hope that all charges are dropped against Harvey so that she can continue to live a good life — pun intended.

Life is Good ❤️🦅

[caption id="attachment_815833" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty[/caption] Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the optics of this Sean "Diddy" Combs and Lori Harvey situation looks to be more serious than rumored. The Bad Boy mogul was spotted on a family trip with Steve Harvey and his daughter in Italy, sparking all kinds of reactions on Twitter. Both Diddy and Lori Harvey's names were trending on Twitter nationally, with the requisite slander that comes during moments like this. Photos show Diddy, 49, and Harvey, 22, out with Harvey's step-father Steve Harvey, 62, and wife Majorie Harvey, 54.  From the photos, Harvey and Diddy were all smiles but nothing in the photos totally confirms of the pair are more than friends. That hasn't stopped Twitter from frying Diddy for possibly dating the ex-girlfriend of his son, Justin Combs. You can peep some of those reactions below. https://twitter.com/ItsAbbyGeee/status/1158058092531261440 — Photo: Getty

