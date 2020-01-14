CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Congratulations are in order for powerhouse singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zakariah David. Just a few weeks after their one year anniversary, the couple has welcomed a baby boy this week.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Keke made the announcement of Ke’Riah Darring’s birth on social media two days ago. Ke’Riah, however, was born on January 6th.

My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood

 

So sweet! Keke didn’t miss a beat this pregnancy it seems, as she was still touring and singing wherever she was booked!

The 7lb 11ounce baby boy is the youngest of 10 siblings. Wyatt and David jumped the broom in November of 2018, a few weeks after she gave birth to her 9th child.

Congrats to them!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

 

Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 10th Baby In Beautiful Photo Shoot
15 photos

 

The Latest:

KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Kendrick Lamar’s Next LP Rumored To Have Rock…
 21 hours ago
01.14.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 21 hours ago
01.14.20
A New Documentary Will Explore Richard Pryor’s Life…
 21 hours ago
01.14.20
10 items
Can’t Believe It: T-Pain Gets Unjustly Roasted Over…
 2 days ago
01.13.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close